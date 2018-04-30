Scholarships available for college students

DARKE COUNTY – The Darke County Foundation is offering several scholarships for students who have graduated from a Darke County high school and have completed at least one year of college (not including college credits earned in high school).

Applications may be downloaded from the Darke County Foundation website at www.darkecountyfoundation.org. The deadline to apply is June 1.

John E. and Ella M. Stevenson Scholarship: Several awards will be given to students who have completed at least three years of college and are pursuing a degree in law, education, theology or healthcare-related field.

Lori Michelle Williams Healthcare Scholarship: This award is for students who have completed at least one year of college and are pursuing a healthcare-related degree.

Nils and Collette Eikenberry Scholarship for Greenville graduates: This scholarship is for Greenville High School graduates who have completed at least one year of college and will have an unpaid internship this summer or had an unpaid internship within the last year. Internships must be related to career goals.

For more information, call the Darke County Foundation at 548-4673 or e-mail dcf@darkecountyfoundation.org.

The Darke County Foundation is a community foundation dedicated to improving the lives of Darke County residents by receiving, managing and distributing charitable gifts.