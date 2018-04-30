Dayton Fancy Feathers Club holds annual Spring show at Darke County Fairgrounds

GREENVILLE — The Dayton Fancy Feathers Club held its annual Spring Show at the Darke County Fairgrounds this past weekend.

“Just a little under 2,000 birds entered, and most of them showed up,” club president Amanda Heitzman, of Preble County, said. “That’s a little bit bigger than normal. We typically have about 1,500.”

Members of the club show various breeds of turkeys, chickens, ducks, geese and guineas, according to Heitzman. Heitzman herself showed chickens at the Preble County Fair when she was in high school, which is how she got involved with the club.

This year’s show played host to a semi-annual meeting of the American Poultry Association, Heitzman said, which is what she credits with the additional numbers.

“We hosted a special meeting with all the district directors they have,” Heitzman said. “We put in for it, and they chose us.”

The spring show drew exhibitors from several states, including Wisconsin, Florida, and New York, as well as a few from outside the country.

“We have a husband and wife team who come down from Canada,” Heitzman said. “But they brought some other folks down with them this year.”

The Fancy Feathers Club hosts two shows at the Darke County Fairgrounds each year, one in the spring and another in the fall, as well as two swap meets, which take place at the Preble County Fairgrounds in March and September. The group currently boasts about 25 members, some of whom exhibit at the Darke County Fair.

Heitzman said her favorite part about being involved with the club is the relationships she’s formed with other members.

“I like all the different people,” Heitzman said. “I’ve met a lot of people through this club, and now they’re just like family to me.”

She also expressed thanks to the county fairgrounds for hosting them each year.

“We appreciate the Darke County Fairgrounds for always hosting us and letting us use their facilities,” Heitzman said. “And we hope to continue that relationship with them.”

Those interested in the Dayton Fancy Feathers Club and related events can contact Heitzman at 937-681-6002.

A single comb white Leghorn shown by George Beyer, of New York, was the overall champion at the Dayton Fancy Feathers Club's annual Spring Show this weekend. An assortment of ribbons given out during the Dayton Fancy Feathers Club's annual Spring Show are displayed.

By Tony Baker abaker@dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at (937)569-4315. To join the conversation and get updates on Facebook, search Advocate360. For more features online, go to dailyadvocate.com

