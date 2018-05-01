Arcanum woman charged with obscenity pleads to obstruction of justice

GREENVILLE — Rachael Guillerman, age 25, of Arcanum, pleaded guilty to charges of obstruction of justice, a third-degree felony, in Darke County Common Pleas Court Tuesday morning.

The charge was amended from the original indictment of pandering obscenity involving a minor, a second-degree felony carrying penalties of up to eight years in prison and subsequent Tier II sex offender registry, in accordance with an agreement between Guillerman and the Office of the Darke County Prosecutor.

The new charge carries penalties of up to three years in prison and a possible $10,000 fine. The charge stems from an incident in January of last year in which Guillerman allegedly transmitted a nude photo of a child via cell phone. Guillerman was arraigned on those charges in July of 2017.

Guillerman has no previous criminal record and said she was taking medication for heart palpitations, anxiety, muscle stiffness and difficulties sleeping. Attorney David Rohrer appeared for the defense while Deborah Quigley appeared for the prosecution.

Judge Jonathan P. Hein released Guillerman on her own recognizance pending the results of a pre-sentence investigation. Her next court appearance will be a sentencing hearing to be held June 11.

Neil Didier, age 24, of Versailles, also appeared in Darke County Common Pleas Court. Didier was sentenced on charges of failure to provide notice of a change of address, a fifth-degree felony. The charge was amended from a first-degree felony, which would have carried penalties of up to 11 years in prison and a fine of $20,000, in accordance with an agreement between Didier and the Darke County Prosecutor’s Office.

Didier was sentenced to 10 days in Darke County Jail followed by up to 60 months of supervision by the Darke County Office of Adult Probation. Didier also must pay court costs, perform 100 hours of community service, abstain from alcohol and illegal drugs, maintain employment and seek substance abuse and mental health treatment as recommended by probation authorities.

By Tony Baker abaker@dailyadvocate.com

By Tony Baker abaker@dailyadvocate.com

