Culpepper and Merriweather Great Combined Circus entertains Arcanum

ARCANUM — The Culpepper and Merriweather Great Combined Circus brought its active and live show to the Arcanum area on Tuesday evening.

The circus had two shows, one at 5 p.m. and the other at 7:30 p.m. Each performance lasted 90 minutes and featured an array of acts including The Arlise Troupe performing amazing tricks while on a unicycle, Miss Georgia the contortionist, the hilarity of Leo the Clown and the Jungle Cats: Francis, Delilah and Soloman.

According to its website, Culpepper and Merriweather Great Combined Circus started out small in 1985. The operating money for the show was reliant on audience donations, which would be placed in a hat and passed around at the end of the show.

Now, most seats are filled during each night’s performances. The shows run 32 weeks out of the year with performances running twice a day during their working season, which begins in March and continues until October. The circus travels around the country to share its entertainment.

The performers made Arcanum part of their tour after attending one of the Arcanum Business Association meetings, saying they would be in the area and wanted to add Arcanum as one of their stops. Josh Urlage, member of the Arcanum Business Association, said the circus had never been to Arcanum.

“We had a unanimous vote right then and there that we would definitely want to bring them to our town,” Urlage said.

He said because of a sponsor,who generously contributed funds, Arcanum was able to book Culpepper and Merriweather Circus for a performance immediately.

“We are excited to have them here tonight,” Urlage said.

He said there were already talks of having the Culpepper and Merriweather Great Combined Circus back in the circus’s next season. A large portion of the community came out to enjoy the event. Outside of the circus tent, there were other entertainment opportunities such as a bouncy house, pony rides, viewing a giant snake and feeding the goats. There was also a refreshment truck serving popcorn, pop, cotton candy and more.

“It’s been a tremendous success,” Urlage said. “Thanks to the community for supporting it.”

A circus performer walks the tight rope blindfolded, nearly missing the end of the platform at the circus Monday evening. The Jungle Cats – Soloman, Delilah and Francis – perform for the circus audience under the guidance of Trey Key. Leo the Clown does silly antics to make everyone laugh at the Culpepper and Merriweather Great Combined Circus on Monday in Arcanum. Special tricks were performed on the unicycles, including one man who juggled pins on fire while riding the unicycle. Dogs become part of the act at the circus, doing amazing tricks such as jumping through hoops at the circus Monday evening.