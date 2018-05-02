Pitsburg Church of the Brethren to host the Salem Quartet

PITSBURG – The Pitsburg Church of the Brethren will host the Salem Quartet at 6 p.m. Sunday.

The quartet consists of:

Dave Mittlesteadt, baritone, who was born and raised in Dayton and graduated from Northmont High School. Mittlesteadt has always stayed active in church choirs, but this southern gospel music and quartet singing is a brand new experience. And he loves it.

Herb Peer, bass, was born in South Bend, Indiana. Peer graduated from Bethel College in Indiana and earned a master’s degree in education from Indiana University. Peer sang with the concert choir, of which he served as president, and with the Envoys quintet at Bethel College with the One Way Singers in the mid-1970s and with the Atonement quartet for many years at his previous church. He has also sung in various choirs over the years.

Dan Garner, the lead, was born and raised in Akron. After graduating from high school, he joined the United States Air Force and served for 10 years. Dan Garner went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree from North Greenville College in Tigerville, South Carolina. As a vocal major he had the opportunity to sing with the college’s choir, barbershop quartet and many ensembles. Dan Garner has served several churches since 1993 as a music minister/worship pastor and youth minister.

Dyan Garner, tenor, was born at Chanute AFB in Rantoul, Illinois, and as a military brat had the opportunity to live in several states. Dyan Garner has had the opportunity to serve at several churches as a minister to youth, children and families. Dyan Garner and her husband, Dan, have been singing together in southern gospel trios and quartets since 1995.

The public is invited to come and enjoy the music of the Salem Quartet. The church is located at the west edge of Pitsburg at 8376 Pitsburg-Laura Road. Refreshments will be served in the Fellowship Hall following the concert.