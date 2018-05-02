Darke County teachers honored a luncheon

DARKE COUNTY – The Darke County Educational Service Center and the Darke County of the Retired Teacher’s Association hosted a luncheon to honor the Darke County Teacher of the Year recipients.

Last year was the first year eight teachers were honored instead of one. At this year’s event, the groups continued with the new format, honoring another eight teachers.

According to Darke County Educational Service Center Superintendent Mike Gray, the Teacher of the Year program has been around since 1986, honoring deserving teachers for everything they do for their students.

“There are many deserving teachers and this is one way of recognizing our teachers each year,” Gray said. “We are fortunate to have so many great teachers and mentors in our schools.”

Gray said they want to thank the Darke County Retired Teachers for their continued support for the Teacher of the Year program.

The 2018 teachers of the year were: Stacy Lee from Ansonia, Andrea Painting from Arcanum-Butler, Tina Schmitz from Bradford, Teresa Hartzell from Franklin Monroe, Megan Delk from Greenville Emily Clark, from Mississinawa Valley and Cindy Munchel from Tri-Village.

They also honored Libby Langston, from Greenville, as the Michael C. Crawford Mentor of the Year.

