Applications available for HVAC scholarship

DARKE COUNTY – Applications are available for the Sam Barga Memorial Foundation’s HVAC Scholarship.

High school seniors who live in Darke County and attend a Darke County high school or are home-schooled may submit an application by May 18. This application allows students to be considered for a $1,500 scholarship in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning industry at the school of their choice.

The following criteria is studied: Grade point average, attendance, ACT score, activities and work history.

Applications are available at: from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at BARGA Heating, A/C & Refrigeration, Inc., 5419 State Route 49 South, Greenville. Anyone with questions should call 937-548-3645.

Scholarship money will be disbursed following the student’s first semester in college, providing the student earns at least a 2.75 grade point average in that grading period.

The student is required to submit their first semester college transcript to Sam Barga Memorial Foundation, 5253 Palestine-Union City Rd., Greenville, OH 45331 by Jan 10, 2019. A check will then be issued to the school toward that student’s account.