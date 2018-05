GREENVILLE – Bear’s Mill will host its annual Spring Open House at the Mill from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Visitors will be able to see new spring merchandise, enjoy refreshments and samples of new food products, tour the studios of two of Bear’s Mill’s Millrace Potters Collective to see how they make their pottery, observe a master miller demonstrate the art of stone grinding and buy chances to win tickets to a Dayton Dragons baseball game.