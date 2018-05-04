Darke County Visitors Bureau to participate in Ohio Tourism Day

GREENVILLE – In celebration of National Travel and Tourism Week, the Darke County Visitors Bureau will join 90 attractions, visitor bureaus, restaurants, lodging, retail and other tourism businesses exhibiting at Ohio Tourism Day Wednesday, as proclaimed by Governor John R. Kasich.

Hosted by TourismOhio, Tourism Day encourages visitors to plan their Ohio getaways by showcasing the Ohio experiences families and friends can enjoy. Ohio Tourism Day is a free event and will take place on the Ohio Statehouse West Plaza in Columbus.

“Ohio Tourism Day is a great way to show off just how important the $40 billion travel and tourism industry is to Ohio,” said Matthew Staugler, executive director of the Darke County Visitors Bureau. “We’re excited to be in Columbus with KitchenAid , one of our biggest tourism partners, talking about all the fun experiences to have in Darke County this summer and giving away some great items.”

“Ohio Tourism Day is the perfect opportunity to find it here,” Ohio Tourism Director Matt MacLaren said. “The weather is getting nice, school is almost out, and it is a great time to plan your next trip at Ohio.org.”

During Ohio Tourism Day, visitors can enjoy live music, see animals from the zoo up close, hop on a wave runner simulator, tap their feet along with Irish step dancers, take a trip to many of Ohio’s incredible destinations through virtual reality and more. The event will be emceed by Emmy award-winning TV personality Cameron Fontana. A full list of participating attractions and events is available at Ohio.org/TourismDay.

Ohio Tourism Day showcases the depth and diversity of Ohio’s travel offerings while providing a taste of the joy, togetherness and exhilaration they can find by traveling in Ohio. All exhibitors, attendees, tourism businesses, and people planning their Ohio trip are encouraged to post their photos from the day with #OhioFindItHere and #OhioTourismDay.