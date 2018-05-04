Night in Hollywood a total success

GREENVILLE – The Greenville High School Supply Chain Management class hosted a special reception in recognition of state-level awards achieved and to announce this year’s total dollars raised by A Night in Hollywood for Darke County Special Olympics.

Instructor Dara Buchy welcomed guests from Greenville City School Board and administration, along with Sue Huston from Darke County DD, event participants Elizabeth Brewer and Sam Ploch, and the SCM team juniors and seniors.

Supply Chain students shared what A Night in Hollywood meant to them and the continued success of the event.

“I just really enjoyed seeing all of the Special Olympic participants so happy sharing their talents, singing, art and dance,” said Jacob Goldsmith, a junior in the Supply Chain Management program.

Huston said the collaboration between the D.D. Day-habs and the Supply Chain students really made a positive impact on the participation level of the adult sector. SCM seniors visited area day-hab facilities and created artwork, shared a laugh and played games.

“It was a win-win for everyone,” Buchy said. “The students were able to see the positive effects spending time and building relationships had on the attendees of D.D. Day-habs.”

Attendance numbers and participation numbers well exceeded past event numbers.

“The crowd was huge,” senior Garrett Strait said, “and everyone seemed to have a great time!”

Elizabeth Brewer explained how much she loves participating in the event. “It is a way I can be helpful in the community and I just love it,” Brewer said.

“The event stirs compassion in everyone,” Buchy said. “It is a truly magical experience, one you have to witness first hand!”

The SCM Team were happy to announce they earned two State Level Awards of Achievement from Business Professionals of America. Senior Kaleb Anderson explained the team earned the coveted Special Olympics traveling trophy given to the program, which raises the most money for Special Olympics. For the reporting period the team raised $10,400.

”This is extra special, because we did this,” Anderson said. “Our competition was Batavia High School, which traditionally wins this award by participating in the National Fund Raising event, the Polar Plunge.”

The funds from that event are divided across the state while the funds raised by A Night in Hollywood stay right here in Darke County.

The second award the SCM team received from State BPA of Ohio was for BPA Cares Community Service. Anderson shared the team had served 1000 hours working in the community, primarily for A Night in Hollywood.

The SCM team also works closely with the Business Professional Woman’s group of Darke County on its Breakfast with Santa Scholarship Fundraiser as well as the Main Street Greenville for Beggar’s Night.

Alexa Davis, SCM Senior shared, “the community service activities bring us closer together as a team; we learn while helping and that really awesome!”

Senior Connor Null, the treasurer for the SCM Team, spoke about the fundraising process and had the honor of revealing this year’s total…. $7,100 the largest amount raised in the four years the event has taken place.

If you want to be a part of something that is truly indescribable mark your calendars for March 2, 2019. The SCM Team encourages all Special Olympics athletes to donate their artwork, work on your special talent and sign-up for A Night in Hollywood year five. The community is also encouraged to mark your calendars to attend this life changing event.

SCM team thanks the community, Greenville City Schools, People Centered Services, Art Sense, Your Happy Place, Darke D.D., Cindy Rose, and all of the Special Olympians and their families for another outstanding year. If you would like to receive email updates on A Night in Hollywood, March 2, 2019 contact dbuchy@gcswave.com.