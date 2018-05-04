Mercer Savings Bank donates check for Greenville’s Friends of Harmon Field project

GREENVILLE – As Friends of Harmon Field continues work with Greenville City Schools on rebuilding Harmon Field and the surrounding facilities for athletes, Mercer Savings Bank gave a donation for $10,000 on Friday to help fund the project, which totals to $5 million.

According to its website, Friends of Harmon Field is a combination of community members who are committed to supporting Harmon Field. Friends of Harmon Field members include coaches, alumni, parents, school administrators, local businesses and industry and faculty. Its goal is honor past generations by maintaining tradition, as well as ensure the Harmon Field Athletic Complex will be around for future generations to utilize.

Friends of Harmon Field said this project needs to be completed because of a much needed updates. Being 75 years since its creation back in 1923, the Harmon Field athletic complex is not modernized enough to provide the services the students and athletes need.

The first two phases for this project have been completed, however, there is still more work to complete with the lighting, upgrades to the stadium and an entire addition in the middle of the Jennings Center Track and Field Complex and Harmon field, for an athletics complex.

Tim Burns, branch manager of the Mercer Savings Bank, Greenville branch, said the $10,000 donated by the bank will “help spearhead the projects here.”

“Mercer’s Savings bank wanted to give back to the community and there’s no better way (than with) a terrific project for the community,” he said. “It’s our way to give back. We appreciate it.”

Mercer Savings Bank is a mutual bank and has provided banking needs since 1888 for the cities within Mercer and Darke counties.

