$1,000 scholarship available for transportation industry

VERSAILLES – Pohl Transportation in Versailles is offering a $1,000 scholarship to a student who is pursuing a degree or certificate in a transportation-related field requiring four years of study or less.

The award is open to graduating seniors or current college students who attended high school in Darke, Mercer, Shelby, Miami or Auglaize counties.

Eligible fields include logistics, supply chain management and diesel technology. Colleges that offer these types of programs include Edison Community College, University of Northwestern Ohio, Clark State Community College, Ivy Tech and many four-year universities.

To request a scholarship application or ask questions, email the Darke County Foundation at dcf@darkecountyfoundation.org or call 937-548-4673. The deadline to apply is June 15.