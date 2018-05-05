Cancer Association of Darke County to hold annual Monte Carlo fundraiser

DARKE COUNTY – The Cancer Association of Darke County will hold its annual fundraiser Monte Carlo Night from 6-9:30 p.m. Friday at the VFW at 219 N. Ohio St. in Greenville.

There will be lots of games, door prizes, cake walks, silent auctions, food and raffles.

The cost is $10 at the door, and all proceeds will go to the local cancer association to benefit cancer patients in Darke County.

Anyone who would like to volunteer to help at this event should call the Cancer Association of Darke County office.

The association partners with United Way and is not affiliated with the American Cancer Society. It is enlisting for 2018 corporate sponsorship.

The 2017 corporate sponsors of the association were: American Legion 140; Ansonia Lumber; Bible Fellowship Church; Diane Evans Insurance; Farmer’s State Bank, New Madison; First Assembly of God; Greenville Memorial Auxiliary 7262; Greenville National Bank; Greenville Technology, Inc.; Hittle Buick, GMC;

Kiwanis Club of New Madison; Ray and Bettye Laughlin; Lowdy Office Machines; Mercer Savings Bank; Ramco Electric Motors; Second National Bank; Sisco; VFW Post 7262; Women of the Moose; Wayne Health Care; and Williamson Insurance, LLC

Anyone with questions should call the office at 937-548-9960 and speak with Director Christine Lynn.