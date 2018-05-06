Versailles teen injured in crash

VERSAILLES – Darke County deputies are investigating a Sunday morning crash that injured a Versailles teen.

Darke County deputies along with Versailles Fire Department, Versailles Rescue and Careflight were dispatched to a two-vehicle, injury crash in the 10600 block of Conover Road just before 9:50 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigation revealed that Hannah Grisez, 17, of Versailles, driving a 2015 GMC Acadia, was pulling out of a driveway at 10699 Conover Road when she failed to yield to a vehicle traveling northbound on Conover Road. Grisez’s GMC struck the 2004 Ford Taurus, driven by Alex Groff, 19, of New Weston, causing the Ford to come to rest in a field.

Both vehicles received heavy damage from the crash. A front seat passenger in the Groff Ford, Marisa Turpen, 19, of Versailles, was tended to at the scene by Versailles Rescue and transported by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital.

This accident remains under investigation.