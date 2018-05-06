Darke County community unites for National Day of Prayer

GREENVILLE — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church rang in united song and prayer Thursday as the community joined together to reference the National Day of Prayer.

Though the rain brought the event inside, which was set to be at the Greenville City Building, it did not stop the unity theme, drawing from the biblical scripture Ephesians 4:3, from occurring, which was this year’s theme.

Greenville Mayor Steve Willman read the proclamation for the National Day of Prayer, as well as lead the pledge of allegiance.

“It’s wonderful to be here, to get together and pray with the community,” he said.

Worship leader Joseph Helfrich led the community with several inspirational songs including “Everlasting Arms,” “Study War No More,” “Unity” and “Peace Pilgrim’s Prayer.” He ended the service with the song “Onward We Go.”

A select number of individuals offered prayers for specific items and topics. WHIO-TV Newscenter 7 Bureau Chief Steve Baker prayed for the media, asking for the press to “turn away from sensationalism and focus on integrity.”

“We pray for Christian influence in the media,” Baker said.

Rep. Warren Davidson offered a prayer for the government. Others prayers were for: agriculture by Aaron Heilers, project manger for Blanchard River Demonstration Farms Network; education by Tri-Village High School sophomore Mekenna Anderson; volunteers by Pastor Douglas Klinsing; families by Susan Manchester, Community Outreach Director for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Central Ohio; church and national unity.

The National Day of Prayer became a tradition starting in 1775 by the Continental Congress. It has lasted 67 years thereafter, established officially in 1952 by Congress. President Ronald Regan signed a legislation proclaiming every first Thursday in May to be recognized as National Day of Prayer.

Greenville Mayor Steve Willman leads the opening parts of the ceremony for National Day of Prayer with the pledge of allegiance. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_mayor-prayer.jpg Greenville Mayor Steve Willman leads the opening parts of the ceremony for National Day of Prayer with the pledge of allegiance. Mary Jones | The Daily Advocate Worship leader Joseph Helfrich sang four songs during the National Day of Prayer ceremony. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_worship-leader-prayer.jpg Worship leader Joseph Helfrich sang four songs during the National Day of Prayer ceremony. Mary Jones | The Daily Advocate Rep. Warren Davidson lead a prayer for a the government during the National Day of Prayer ceremony Thursday. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_warren-davidson-prayer.jpg Rep. Warren Davidson lead a prayer for a the government during the National Day of Prayer ceremony Thursday. Mary Jones | The Daily Advocate