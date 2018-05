Darke County Board of Elections releases voting location information

DARKE COUNTY – The Darke County Board of Elections announced the following voting locations will be open for the primary election to be held Tuesday.

Voters are urged to check the following list or visit www.myohiovote.com for their voting location and sample ballot.

Please note: Precinct 21, Greenville Township West – A, has been permanently moved to a new location. Formerly the Eagles Lodge on Shade road, the precinct will now vote at the Shawnee Prairie Nature Center.

01 1-A GREENVILLE FIRST CONGR. CHRISTIAN CHURCH, COMMUNITY BLDG., 123 WAYNE AVE.

02 1-B GREENVILLE FIRST ASSEMBLY OF GOD CHURCH, 7219 ST. RT. 118

03 1-C GREENVILLE FIRST ASSEMBLY OF GOD CHURCH, 7219 ST. RT. 118

04 2-A GREENVILLE FIRST CONGR. CHRISTIAN CHURCH, COMMUNITY BLDG., 123 WAYNE AVE.

05 2-B GREENVILLE BRETHREN HOME – BRICK ROOM, 750 CHESTNUT STREET

06 2-C GREENVILLE BRETHREN HOME – BRICK ROOM, 750 CHESTNUT STREET

07 3-A GREENVILLE AMERICAN LEGION, 325 N. OHIO ST.

08 3-B GREENVILLE AMERICAN LEGION, 325 N. OHIO ST.

09 3-C GREENVILLE AMERICAN LEGION, 325 N. OHIO ST.

10 4-A GREENVILLE FIRST ASSEMBLY OF GOD CHURCH, 7219 ST. RT. 118

11 4-B GREENVILLE GREENVILLE TWP. EMERGENCY SERVICE BLDG, 1401 SATER ST.

12 4-C GREENVILLE GREENVILLE TWP. EMERGENCY SERVICE BLDG, 1401 SATER ST.

13 ADAMS EAST & BRADFORD CHURCH OF BRETHREN, 120 W. OAKWOOD AV., BRADFORD

14 ADAMS WEST & GETTYSBURG TOWNSHIP HOUSE, 100 PARK STREET, GETTYSBURG

15 ALLEN TWP., N. WESTON & ROSSBURG COMMUNITY HALL, 411 E. MAIN ST., NEW WESTON

16 BROWN TWP. & ANSONIA CHURCH OF GOD FELLOWSHIP HALL, 750 S. MAIN ST., ANSONIA

17 BUTLER TWP. & CASTINE BUTLER TWP. HALL, 1481 ST. RT. 127 S., ARCANUM

18 FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP TWP. HOUSE, PAINTER CREEK, 9034 PAINTER CREEK -ARC. RD., ARCANUM

19 GREENVILLE TWP. EAST A ST. JOHN’S CHURCH, 7418 ST. RT. 121 N., GREENVILLE

20 GREENVILLE TWP. EAST B TOWNSHIP HOUSE, 5366 ST. RT. 571, GREENVILLE

***

NEW LOCATION

21 GREENVILLE TWP. WEST A SHAWNEE PRAIRIE NATURE CENTER, 4267 ST. RT. 502, GREENVILLE

***

22 GREENVILLE TWP. WEST B NAZARENE CHURCH, 7584 ST. RT. 118, GREENVILLE

23 HARRISON WEST & HOLLANSBURG CEDAR GROVE CHURCH – FAMILY LIFE CENTER, 373 LOVE ROAD, ST PARIS

24 HARRISON EAST & NEW MADISON NEW MADISON COMMUNITY CENTER, 218 S. HARRISON ST., NEW MADISON

25 UNION CITY VILLAGE U.C. MEDICAL CENTER, 618 E. ELM ST., EAST ENTRANCE, UNION CITY

26 JACKSON TOWNSHIP MISSISSINAWA VALLEY H.S. – 1469 ST. RT. 47 – CONCESSION AREA, U. CITY

27 LIBERTY TWP. & PALESTINE CHURCH OF CHRIST, 209 LYNN ST., PALESTINE

28 MISSISSINAWA TOWNSHIP MISSISSINAWA VALLEY H.S. – 1469 ST. RT. 47 – CONCESSION AREA, U. CITY

29 MONROE TWP. & PITSBURG PITSBURG CITY BUILDING, 100 LUMBER ST., PITSBURG

30 WAYNE LAKES VILLAGE COMMUNITY BUILDING, 100 COMMUNITY DR., (WAYNE LAKES) GREENVILLE

31 NEAVE TOWNSHIP NEW TWP. HOUSE, 3880 ST. RT. 121,(FT. JEFFERSON) GREENVILLE

32 PATTERSON TWP., OSGOOD, YORKSHIRE AMERICAN LEGION, 162 S. NORTH ST., OSGOOD

33 RICHLAND TOWNSHIP BEAMSVILLE CHRISTIAN CHURCH,

6102 BEAMSVILLE UNION CITY RD.,(BEAMSVILLE) GREENVILLE

34 ARCANUM A ARCANUM SCHOOL FIELDHOUSE, 310 N. MAIN – N. ENTRANCE, ARCANUM

35 ARCANUM B ARCANUM SCHOOL FIELDHOUSE, 310 N. MAIN – N. ENTRANCE, ARCANUM

36 TWIN TWP., GORDON, ITHACA ARCANUM SCHOOL FIELDHOUSE, 310 N. MAIN – N. ENTRANCE, ARCANUM

37 VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP TOWNSHIP HOUSE, 4213 SARVER RD., (ABBOTTSVILLE) GREENVILLE

38 WABASH & NORTH STAR COMMUNITY CENTER, GYM, S.E. ENTRANCE, 124 E. STAR RD., NORTH STAR

39 WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP TOWNSHIP HOUSE, 1573 WAGNER RD., GREENVILLE

40 VERSAILLES A K OF C HALL, 8490 ST. RT. 47 W., VERSAILLES

41 VERSAILLES B K OF C HALL, 8490 ST. RT. 47 W., VERSAILLES

42 WAYNE TOWNSHIP K OF C HALL, 8490 ST. RT. 47 W., VERSAILLES

43 YORK TOWNSHIP COMMUNITY CENTER, GYM, S.E. ENTRANCE, 124 E. STAR RD., NORTH STAR

The polls will open at 6:30 a.m. and remain open until 7:30 p.m.

All voters are reminded to bring identification to the polls. Identification may include a current and valid photo ID, military ID, driver’s license, copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document, other than a notice sent to you by the Board of Elections.

Anyone having questions regarding the election or their polling place can call the Darke County Board of Elections at

937-548-1835. The board also can be reached by email at darke@ohiosecretaryofstate.gov.