Darke County court hears drug, assault cases

GREENVILLE — Darke County Common Pleas Court heard cases involving guns, drugs and felonious assault Monday morning. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Cory J. Scarioni, age 28, of Gettysburg, pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking, a third-degree felony carrying penalties of up to three years in prison and a possible $10,000 fine. A second charge of possession of marijuana was dismissed in accordance with a plea agreement between Scarioni and the Darke County Prosecutor’s office. The charges stem from an incident in February of this year in which Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies and employees of the U.S. Postal Service caught Scarioni receiving more than 16 pounds of marijuana through the U.S. mail.

“I take full ownership,” Scarioni said before sentence was handed down. “I’m pleading with the court to give me one more shot to be with my wife and family.”

Scarioni is currently on probation for another crime in California, meaning that he may be extradited to face additional penalties there. His attorney, Randall Braeden, said that Scarioni left the state and came to Ohio in order to avoid letting his children become involved with gangs.

“What you’ve just said doesn’t make a lot of sense,” Judge Hein told the defendant. “You need money, so you turn to a life of crime, even though here in Ohio people can’t find enough workers to get all the jobs done.”

Hein sentenced Scarioni to time served, plus 60 months probation and 100 hours of community service.

“The reason we’re not gonna send you to prison is because statistics say that makes it even more likely you’ll get out and commit more crimes,” Hein said.

Justin Dispennette, age 23, of Greenville, pleaded guilty to charges of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony. The charge was reduced from a count of felonious assault in accordance with a plea agreement between Dispennette and the county prosecutor, and stems from a domestic violence incident in which Dispennette assaulted a female victim, breaking her jaw.

Darke County Prosecutor Kelly Ormsby recommended a three-year prison sentence, citing the defendant’s violent record.

“He’s been here before, and he has quite a serious history of assaultive behavior,” Ormsby said.

Judge Hein sentenced Dispennette to 36 months with 77 days credit for time served, as well as three years post-release supervision.

Zachary D. Jameson Downam, of Greenville, pleaded guilty to violating terms of his probation on charges of breaking and entering and tampering with a coin machine. Downam allegedly wrote a letter to his parole officer, claiming he has a serious addiction and feels unable to control his behavior and make good decisions. Judge Hein sentenced Downam to complete the MonDay Program and pay $5,000 restitution.

Finally, Shawn Bowles, age 31, of Greenville, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of carfentanil, in connection with an incident in August of last year involving an overdose. Members of the Darke County Adult Probation Department claimed to have seen great improvement in Bowles, who credited a recovery program in Toledo with his sobriety over the last several months.

“I didn’t hear you once blame anyone else today, which is refreshing and kind of unusual,” Hein said. “I think that, in ten years, we’re going to look back and say you’re an example of how the system can work.”

Cory J. Scarioni, of Gettysburg, pleaded guilty to receiving over 16 pounds of marijuana through the U.S. mail. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_Cory-Scarione.jpg Cory J. Scarioni, of Gettysburg, pleaded guilty to receiving over 16 pounds of marijuana through the U.S. mail. Tony Baker | The Daily Advocate Justin Dispennette,of Greenville, pleaded guilty to charges of attempted felonious assault, in connection with an incident in which he allegedly assaulted a female victim, breaking her jaw. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_IMG_0003.jpg Justin Dispennette,of Greenville, pleaded guilty to charges of attempted felonious assault, in connection with an incident in which he allegedly assaulted a female victim, breaking her jaw. Tony Baker | The Daily Advocate Zachary D. Jameson Downam, of Greenville, pleaded guilty to violating terms of his probation on charges of breaking and entering and tampering with a coin machine. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_Zachary-Jameson-Downham.jpg Zachary D. Jameson Downam, of Greenville, pleaded guilty to violating terms of his probation on charges of breaking and entering and tampering with a coin machine. Tony Baker | The Daily Advocate

By Tony Baker abaker@dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4315. To join the conversation and get updates on Facebook, search Advocate360. For more features online, go to dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4315. To join the conversation and get updates on Facebook, search Advocate360. For more features online, go to dailyadvocate.com