Union City Council honors pain sufferers

UNION CITY — Union City Council passed resolutions to promote pain awareness and also made a number of purchases at its monthly meeting Monday.

Resident Tammy Hummel addressed the council regarding her status as a junior ambassador for the U.S. Pain Foundation, an organization that exists, according to Hummel, to “educate and advocate for people with chronic pain,” anything from migraine headaches to cancer.

June, Hummel said, is Migraine and Headache Awareness Month, during which supporters of the organization often put up purple lights as part of the foundation’s Light Up the Landmarks program.

“These people really are in a lot of pain, and they would like the city to recognize that,” Hummel said. “Union City cares about its people; I know we do. My dream would be to see all of Union City, both Ohio and Indiana, glow purple during the month of June.”

According to statistics cited by the U.S. Pain Foundation, chronic pain affects about 100 million Americans, more than cancer, heart disease and diabetes. Unlike acute pain, which exists in order to alert the sufferer of injury, chronic pain persists over time, often with no obvious cause.

“Light Up Day is June 2,” Hummel said. “You can light up for one day, one week or all month. It’s whatever you want to do.”

Council passed resolutions to decorate the city building and neighboring fire department with purple lights during the month of June, as well as to put up blue lights during the month of September, which is Pain Awareness Month.

Council members also voted to purchase a new K9-equipped police vehicle, a Chevy Tahoe, for $42,748. The Union City Police Department currently owns four vehicles, including an SUV, a Dodge Charger and a 2009 Crown Victoria purchased as a backup patrol car for $661 late last year. With the purchase of the new vehicle, the department plans to sell the Charger and return the Crown Vic to backup status.

Council voted to install a stop light at the intersection of Deerfield Road and Elm Street, near Sutton’s grocery store, citing dangers caused by drivers failing to observe the stop signs on Elm Street.

“It’s just a matter of time before someone gets hurt out there,” councilman Duane Pouder said.

Councilman John Fields agreed. “Why not be proactive?” he said.

Finally, the council voted to purchase a new lawnmower at a cost of $9,600 and to sell one of the city’s current mowers to a city employee.

