Mississinawa Valley seeks bus driver

UNION CITY – Mississinawa Valley School District is looking for a full-time bus driver (15 to 20 hours a week) with opportunities to take field trips during the day, evening and weekends starting with the 2018-19 school year.

This position includes 50 percent to 70 percent of benefits being paid. This job requires a CDL and ability to pass the Ohio Department of Education training to be a certified bus driver.

All interested applicants should visit https://www.applitrack.com/dayton/onlineapp/default.aspx?choosedistrict=true&applitrackclient=38835 or visit the school and fill out an application.

Any questions should be directed to Mike Griffin at 937-968-4464 ext. 2224 or mike_griffin@mississinawa.org.