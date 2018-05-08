Friends of the Bradford Public Library plans trip to National Underground Railroad Freedom Center

BRADFORD – The Friends of the Bradford Public Library will take a bus trip to National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati.

The bus will leave the Bradford Public Library at 9 a.m. on June 19 and return at approximately 5 p.m. The cost is $75 for adults and $65 for children, which includes deluxe motorcoach, late lunch and gratuity at Golden Corral in Franklin and admission to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.

For further info or forms, contact Sue Vickroy at 448-2844 or the Bradford Public library at 448-2612.