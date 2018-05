GREENVILLE – Greenville Township has announced the opening of a new section at Greenville Township Memorial Garden Cemetery located at 8677 State Route 118, Greenville.

The Garden of Serenity area will allow upright monuments. The lots in the new section will be priced the same as in the current section. Lots are not transferable from the old section to the Garden of Serenity.

Contact the cemetery at 937-548-4921 for additional information.