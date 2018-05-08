Darke County Singles Group to host dance

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Singles Group will host a singles dance from 8 to 11 p.m. May 26 at the VFW 7262 Ballroom in Greenville.

The Darke County Singles Group has monthly dances with bands playing for guests’ dancing and listening pleasure. This month guests will dance to the music of John Stanley and Cotton Band from Vandalia. The Cotton Band will play all types of music including classic rock ‘n’ roll, country, olds, Motown and more.

The dance is open to the public, age 21 or older. Admission is $6.

For more information, call or text Darke County Singles Group Director Phyllis Thornburg at 937-901-3969