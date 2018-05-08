Flyball tournament scheduled at the Darke County Fairgrounds

GREENVILLE – Local flyball club Extreme Insanity Dog Sports is bringing flyball back to Greenville from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Darke County Fairgrounds Coliseum.

Admission to the sixth annual event is free to the public.

Flyball is a four-on-four dog relay drag race in which each team sends one dog at a time down a straight line course. It’s 51 feet over four jumps to a spring loaded box where a tennis ball awaits the dog. The dog catches the ball, returns back down the four-jump course where the next dog is eagerly awaiting to start the course.

Currently it takes less than 15 seconds for the world record run of four dogs, 32 jumps, 408 feet and four dead stops and turns.

Community members can come out for two days of cheering on the local and first Ohio team, Extreme Insanity Dog Sports, as it goes head to head with some of the fastest teams in the world today in the fastest sport on four legs.

For more information, call Russell at 937-423-2546 or visit www.extremeinsanityflyball.com.