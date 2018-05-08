West Central Ohio Gourd Patch to host spring gourd show

GREENVILLE – The West Central Ohio Gourd Patch announced its third annual spring gourd show will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 19 at the Darke County Shawnee Prairie Preserve in Greenville, in conjunction with its spring native plant sale.

The events are free and open to the public.

During the show, handcrafted gourds will be available to purchase from local artisans, along with dried gourds and plants. Community members can meet the artists who will gladly share their knowledge of their craft. It will be an opportunity to see the many different artistic techniques that can be implemented to a gourd. Some carve and wood burn them while others may cut, paint or dye them different colors or use a combination of techniques to create a unique piece of art.

With so many different sizes and shapes of gourds available, the possibilities of ideas are only limited by your imagination.

While gourd plants will be available for purchase, any questions individuals might have about planting, growing, harvesting, drying and cleaning a gourd will be answered.