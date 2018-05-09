Arcanum Public Library plans May events

ARCANUM – The Arcanum Public Library has several events planned for the rest of May.

On Tuesday there will be an adult coloring session at 4:30 p.m. Community members are invited to a relaxing afternoon of coloring and chatting. Supplies are provided.

Also on Tuesday will be a book club meeting at 5:30 p.m. The club will discuss “The Hideaway” and picking up the next book, “Little Bee.” Newcomers are always welcome.

The annual book sale will be from May 14 through May 19. The sale will be held during regular business hours. Check out the selection of books, movies and more that will be available.

Registration for the Summer Reading Program will begin on May 28. This very popular program includes programs for all ages in addition to reading for incentives and prizes.

Come on in to check out the display of items on loan from the Arcanum Historical Society. There are lots of interesting items to look at and plenty of history to be learned.

Anyone with questions about these programs may call the library at 937-692-8484 or check out the website at www.arcanumpubliclibrary.org. The library is also on Facebook and Twitter.