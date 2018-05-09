Parking restrictions scheduled at the Darke County Courthouse

GREENVILLE – Due to security measures that are being taken during an upcoming trial at the Darke County Courthouse in Greenville, parking will be restricted in certain areas around the Courthouse.

The following is subject to change based on the status of the trial and associated hearings.

The following parking restrictions are expected to take place on May 16, May 17 and May 18: The parking lot directly behind the Courthouse will be closed off to public parking. There will be no parking on the street in the 100 block of West Fourth Street. There will be no parking on South Broadway in front of the Courthouse. The times of the parking restrictions are expected to be during business hours on those days but are subject to extended times depending on how long court remains in session on a given day.

Deputies will make reasonable efforts to assist and accommodate members of the public that have disabilities/ADA parking needs in the area of the Courthouse. Citizens with such needs will have to have the appropriately ADA placarded/permitted vehicles and have legitimate business in the Courthouse area. The parking will be permitted temporarily to conduct the business in the Courthouse. The vehicle could be subject to search to maintain security of the area if they choose to park in this area.