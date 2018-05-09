Bradford band seeks instrument donations

BRADFORD – The Bradford school band is soliciting donations of band instruments from community members.

Anyone who has a playable or repairable band instrument that is no longer wanted in their household is asked to consider donating it to the bands of the Bradford Exempted Village School District.

The main instruments needed are flutes, clarinets, saxophones, trumpets, cornets, trombones and beginning drum/bell sets. The band also will accept donations of folding metal music stands.

The band will provide a receipt for donations along with an estimated value of the donated instrument. Donations will be accepted through the end of the school year.

Community members can initiate donation of instruments by contacting the Bradford Schools Band Director Doug Albright. The band office phone number is 937-448-2719, ext. 1706, and the email is dalbright@bradford.k12.oh.us.