Edison State to host annual leadership conference

PIQUA – The Center for Leadership Development at Edison State Community College is hosting the 15th annual Mosaic of Community Leadership Conference from 7:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. May 23 at the Piqua campus.

The annual conference brings together executive directors, board members, staff and volunteers to explore in-depth topics related to nonprofit management and leadership. The one-day conference features morning and afternoon breakout education and work sessions led by nonprofit professionals.

Breakout sessions will focus on a series of topics dedicated to strengthening nonprofit organizations including: “Grant Do’s and Don’ts,” “Nonprofit Financial Considerations,” “Recruitment and Managing Volunteers,” “Legal Obligations of Charity Leaders,” “Grant Funding Information,” “Board Recruitment and Development,” “Charitable Fundraising,” “Anatomy of a Partnership,” “Friend Raising,” “Planned Giving,” “Making the ‘Ask’,” and “Marketing.”

The annual conference is made possible through the continued support and generosity of The Paul G. Duke Foundation.

Event registration is open now through May 18. The cost to attend the event is $49 per person and includes a continental breakfast, lunch and free parking. To learn more or register to attend the one-day conference, visit www.edisonohio.edu/mosaic.

For more information, contact The Edison State Center for Leadership Development by calling 937-778-7806 or emailing foundation@edisonohio.edu.