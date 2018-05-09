Edison State Darke County campus to hold grant researching workshop

GREENVILLE – The Edison State Community College Darke County Campus will hold a free grant researching workshop for nonprofit leaders from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at 601 Wagner Ave. in Greenville.

During the workshop, participants will receive an introduction to The Foundation Center’s Foundation Directory Online a research tool designed to help nonprofits find the grantmakers most likely to fund their projects. Learn how to conduct a focused search, screen a foundation’s guidelines, find out when and how to contact the foundation’s staff and see who else receives money from that particular foundation.

Participants will then have the opportunity to take what they have learned and begin their focused search for grantmakers. The instructor will be on hand to help answer database questions as well as to help brainstorm search strategies.

The workshop will be led by Becky Telford, who is a Librarian at the Edison State Library. Telford holds a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and a Master’s degree of Library and Information Science from the University of South Carolina. She has been employed at Edison State since 1994.

Seating for the workshop is limited. For more information or to register, call 937-548-5546 or email cbeanblossom@edisonohio.edu.

The Edison State Library is a Funding Information Network Partner of the Foundation Center. The Foundation Center’s mission is to strengthen the social sector by advancing knowledge about philanthropy. For more information about the Foundation Director Online, visit www.foundationcenter.org.