Toledo Symphony returns to Greenville with pops concert

GREENVILLE – Darke County Center for the Arts will present the Toledo Symphony Orchestra in concert on May 19 at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville.

The concert will feature guest artist Connor Bogart, who will perform Broadway hits from Jersey Boys, Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables and more. According to DCCA Artistic Director Keith Rawlins, Bogart has an amazing voice and range.

“Connor sounds authentic whether he’s singing the music of Guns’n’ Roses, Puccini or Andrew Loyd Webber,” Rawlins said.

The final concert of DCCA’s 2017-18 Artists Series season, the performance begins at 8 p.m.

Since its formation in 1943, the Toledo Symphony Orchestra has grown from a core group of 22 part-time musicians to become a regionally prestigious ensemble employing 65 full-time professional musicians, as well as numerous others to meet the needs of an expansive and eclectic repertoire. The orchestra, known for the joy they bring to their skillful performances which inspire audiences throughout Ohio and Michigan, reaches an audience of more than 260,000 individuals annually through its performances and education programs.

Sponsors for the TSO concert are Greenville Federal and the Harry D. and Esther Stephens Memorial Fund. Additionally, the Ohio Arts Council helps fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. DCCA receives funding from the Ketrow Foundation and Lydia E. Schaurer Memorial Trust Fund; DCCA membership contributions also help support this show.

Tickets for the concert by Toledo Symphony Orchestra cost $35; students will be admitted at half price. Seats may be reserved by contacting DCCA at 937-547-0908 or dcca@centerforarts.net or at DCCA’s office located within Greenville Public Library or online at www.CenterForArts.net. Tickets may also be purchased at the box office prior to the performance.