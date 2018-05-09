New Madison Kiwanis to serve veterans sausage sandwiches

NEW MADISON – For 29 years, the New Madison Kiwanis Club has sponsored a picnic for the Darke County Home residents in early June.

The purpose of this spring picnic and gathering was to promote awareness of the important function that the County Home provides for Darke County residents and to establish a link between the home residents and community leaders. The residents of the home looked forward to the picnic for the entire year and were very appreciative of the Kiwanis Clubs’ work.

When the county commissioners closed the County Home, the New Madison Kiwanis began looking for a project to take the place of the County Home picnic. Several suggestions were considered before agreeing to serve veterans. Thanks to the Darke County Agriculture Society, New Madison Kiwanis will set up its sausage barn on the Darke County Fairgrounds in the same spot it uses for the fair.

The New Madison Kiwanis Club will serve its sausage sandwiches from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. June 15 and 16 or while supplies last. This event will be open to the public, and free sandwiches will be offered to veterans with proper ID. All proceeds from this project will go to the Darke County Veterans Organization.