Pre-sale ride wrist bands available for Old Fashioned Days

ARCANUM – Pre-sale ride wrist bands are available for Arcanum’s Old Fashioned Days, which will be held May 18-20.

Pre-sale wrist bands are available for $15, which is a $3 savings.

Pre-sale wrist bands can be used once for one of the following dates and times:

• May 18 from 5-11 p.m.

• May 19, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. or 5-11 p.m.

• May 21, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Pre-sale wrist bands are being sold in Arcanum at Sutton’s, Orme Hardware, Fourman’s Variety Store, Belle Fiole Tanning & Spa, Greenville National Bank, Second National Bank and Miller’s Tavern.

A chance to win a free ride band also is available on “Arcanum Area Community Events” on Facebook.

Old Fashioned Days rides will be presented by Cromer United Amusements.