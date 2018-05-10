Arcanum Old Fashioned Days scheduled for May 18 through May 20

ARCANUM – After a couple of years with a feature attraction, this year the featured attraction is the festival itself at Arcanum Old Fashioned Days from May 18 through May 20.

The festival kicks off at 5 p.m. May 18 with the flag raising and national anthem sung by Mora Menzie. It also officially opens the festival and all the food and craft vendors, along with the rides by Cromer United Amusements. At 6:30 p.m., Dale Clark, who is making his 35th appearance, will open his karaoke stage to display some of the local singing talent until 9 p.m. on North High Street. From 8 until 11 p.m., community members can come out to Veterans Memorial Park and enjoy a dance party on the lawn with DJ Travis Tegtmeyer.

The annual pancake breakfast will again be on Saturday morning, May 19, beginning at 6 until 9:30 a.m. at the Arcanum Firehouse, sponsored by the Arcanum Fire Company. At 11 a.m., the Old Fashioned Days Parade, with Grand Marshal Dale Clark, will travel south down Main Street from the Arcanum Fieldhouse to downtown and will kick off the activities for the day. At noon, the Lion’s Club again will have its chicken barbecue at the firehouse until they are sold out. At 12:30 p.m., the 22nd annual Little Miss and Mr. Yesteryear Pageant will be held at Veterans Memorial Park, hosted by Yes Dear Hair & Nail Boutique. This year’s theme is “Rockin’ @ the Hop!” At 1:30 p.m., out on George Street in front of Veterans Park, will be the Kiddie tractor pull and at 2 p.m., the Boy Scouts will have a flag retirement ceremony in Ivester Park for anyone who would like to properly retire an American flag. At 8 p.m., Whiskey Bizness will rock the Veterans Park stage until 11 p.m.

May 20 will bring the 35th annual car, truck and motorcycle cruise-in at Troutwine Auto Sales from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. with tunes provided by Dale Clark. At 10 a.m., a church service led by Faith Hope Compassion Church will be at Veterans Park and the rides and concessions will open at 11 a.m. The annual golf outing has been moved to Sunday this year at Beechwood Golf Course. A hole-in-one on the ninth hole will win a 2018 Chevy Equinox LT courtesy of Troutwine Auto Sales. At 1 p.m., the egg drop competition will happen on George Street near Veteran’s Park. Also at 1 p.m. in Ivester Park, there will be a monument dedication followed by a scout crossover ceremony by the Boy Scouts. At 2 p.m. on the Veterans Park Stage, Shannon Clark & the Sugar will provide musical entertainment with their blend of folk, pop and soul until 4 p.m. The annual festival will draw to a close at 5 p.m. will the reverse raffle drawing.

Additionally, the Jungle Island Zoo will be present on May 19 only with a petting zoo, bird encounter and pony rides. Chainsaw sculptor Dayle Lewis will display his skills on May 19 and 20 sponsored by T&C Motorsports and Skippy’s Garage. Willie the Clown will delight the kids with balloon creations on May 18 and 19, and the tractor display will return this year on High Street. The Community of Faith on West George Street will open its doors from 5 to 8 p.m. on May 18 and on from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 19 to provide a private area for mothers and their babies. Their coffee bar also will be open for anyone who needs a break. In addition, the Arcanum Public Library will have their book sale starting May 17 through May 25 during normal library hours.

That also doesn’t include all of the wonderful craft and food vendors that will be present for visitors to enjoy and support that make the festival wonderful year after- year. Arcanum Old Fashioned Days is sponsored by the Arcanum Area Business Association.

Information about Old Fashioned Days and other events in and around Arcanum can be found on the Arcanum Area Community Events Facebook page.