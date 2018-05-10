Versailles FFA awards third nine weeks point winners

Sam Gilmore was recognized as the first place point winner for the third nine weeks at the Versailles FFA meeting.
Courtesy photo
At the Versailles FFA meeting, the Versailles FFA recognized the third nine weeks point winners for the high school division. The winners in the high school division include: (l-r) Emma Peters second place, and Kayla Bohman, third place.
Courtesy photo
At the Versailles FFA April meeting, the Versailles FFA recognized the third nine weeks point winners in the freshman division. The winners include (l-r) Elliott George, first place; Haley Mangen, second place; and Maddy Henry, third place.
Courtesy photo
The Versailles FFA recognized the third nine weeks point winners of the middle school division. Winners include (l-r) Laura Wuebker, first place; Dalton Hesson, second place; and Elise George, third place.
Courtesy photo
VERSAILLES – The Versailles FFA announced its third nine weeks point winners at its monthly meeting on April 16.
To earn points members participate in activities through the chapter such as career development events and community service activities. The point system is divided into a middle school division, a freshman division and a high school division.
The winners in the middle school division include: first place Laura Wuebker, second place Dalton Hesson and third place: Elise George. The winners of the freshman division include first place Elliot George, second place Haley Mangen and third place Maddy Henry. The winners of the high school division include: first place Sam Gilmore, second place Emma Peters and third place Kayla Bohman. The class period that had the highest average of points per person was Mr. Prescott’s sixth period class.
