Versailles FFA awards third nine weeks point winners

VERSAILLES – The Versailles FFA announced its third nine weeks point winners at its monthly meeting on April 16.

To earn points members participate in activities through the chapter such as career development events and community service activities. The point system is divided into a middle school division, a freshman division and a high school division.

The winners in the middle school division include: first place Laura Wuebker, second place Dalton Hesson and third place: Elise George. The winners of the freshman division include first place Elliot George, second place Haley Mangen and third place Maddy Henry. The winners of the high school division include: first place Sam Gilmore, second place Emma Peters and third place Kayla Bohman. The class period that had the highest average of points per person was Mr. Prescott’s sixth period class.