Versailles FFA elects assistant officers

VERSAILLES – The Versailles FFA held its monthly meeting on April 16 and announced its 2018-19 assistant officers.

The assistant vice-president is Emma Peters, assistant secretary is Elliott George, assistant treasurer is Noah Barga, assistant reporter is Maddy Henry, assistant sentinel is Luke Billenstein, assistant student advisor is Ian Gehret, assistant parliamentarian is Dalton Hesson and assistant historian is Xavier Grillot.