Caityn Luthman, Jon Gehret selected as Versailles FFA April SAE Spotlights

VERSAILLES – The Versailles FFA had its monthly meeting in April and awarded the April SAE Spotlights.

This award is given to two FFA members each month who go above and beyond with their Supervised Agriculture Experience.

The first recipient was Caitlyn Luthman, who is a junior this year and second-year member. Luthman has a Job Placement SAE in which she works at the cemetery and the golf course. Her responsibilities include mowing and using the weedeater at the cemetery and working the counter, kitchen and events held at the golf course. She has gained the skills of public speaking, working with equipment and communication during her SAE. She has had her job at the cemetery since April of 2017 and the job at the golf course since September of 2017. Luthman is the daughter of Randy and Danielle Luthman.

The second SAE spotlight was Jon Gehret, who is a sophomore this year and third-year member of the Versailles FFA. His job placement SAE averages around 20 hours a week, and he has held jobs at the Line View Farms and currently works at Winners Meats. His responsibilities at Line View Farms included scraping sawdust, and at Winners included cleaning up the slaughter house. He now works with the stocks at Winners. He held his job at Line View for three years and has been at Winners since September of 2017. Gehret is the son of Brian and Cheryl Gehret.