Versailles FFA Wildlife Team places 4th in state

VERSAILLES – The Versailles FFA competed on April 14 at the state environmental and natural resources competition at Zane State in Zanesville.

This was the first time the Versailles FFA has ever taken a team to compete at this state competition. This CDE consists of the top five teams in the state from the soils, forestry, nature interpretation and wildlife management CDE competitions. In order to qualify for this CDE, the team had to place within the top five teams in the state at the wildlife competition, and Versailles placed fourth.

The contest consists of an individual online exam and an oral presentation presented as a team. The presentation was based upon questions about soils, water, ecosystems, waste management and environmental concerns and issues.

After the presentation, the team competed in four practicums including water analysis, soil analysis, GPS locations and environmental analysis. The practicums included measuring water samples, describing effects of environmental pollutants, determining soil texture, identifying longitude and latitude of a location and understanding the ecological succession.

The Versailles FFA members who participated included Isaac Grilliot, Alex Kaiser, Cody Williams and Evan Keller, who were all a part of the Wildlife team. The team placed fourth overall in the state, earning its second banner for the year. Williams placed second overall as an individual.

Darke County Soil and Water allowed the Versailles FFA to borrow equipment used at the contest and allowed its employee Tim Rank to help train the team with the soil practicum. John Kaiser helped coach the team in GPS and other practicum areas.