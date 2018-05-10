Alex Kaiser, Levi Sherman and Sarah Kremer named Versailles FFA April members of the month

VERSAILLES – Three dedicated members were recognized at the Versailles FFA’s April meeting and named FFA Members of the month, including Levi Sherman, Sarah Kremer and Alex Kaiser.

The first member recognized was Sherman. He is the son of Steve and Michelle Sherman and is a senior member of the Versailles FFA chapter. Sherman has been actively involved in wildlife, the can food drive, fruit sales, college and military fair, toy drive distribution, Greenhand Conference, FFA banquet and showing at the Darke County Fair. His SAE consist of working at Custom Foam Products, Inc. He received a FFA T-shirt and certificate for being recognized as a member of the month.

The second member we recognized was Kremer. She is the daughter of Dan and Jackie Kremer and is a senior member of the Versailles FFA chapter. She has participated in Outdoor Power, agricultural cooperatives, parliamentary procedure and soil judging. She also has been actively involved in fruit sales, FFA banquet, toy drive distribution, Darke County Shop and Crop, soup and sandwich social, Greenhand Conference and attended the national FFA convention. Her SAE consists of working at Stateline Power Corp. She received a FFA T-shirt and certificate for being recognized as a member of the month.

The final member recognized was Kaiser. He is the son of John and Kristi Kaiser and is a freshman and second-year member. Activities Kaiser has participated in are wildlife, environmental/ natural resources, job interview and parliamentary procedure. He also has been actively involved with fruit sales, college and military fair, Greenhand Conference, omelet breakfast, color run/ health fair and attended the state FFA convention. Kaiser’s SAE consists of working at Habitat Stewards, LLC, and he also raises market and breeding lambs to show at the Darke County Fair. He received a FFA T-shirt and certificate for being recognized as a member of the month.