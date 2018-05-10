Versailles FFA competes in state outdoor power competition

WOOSTER – The Versailles FFA Outdoor Power team competed in the state FFA outdoor power contest on April 24 at Wooster where they placed 14th overall as a team.

Contestants participated in trouble shooting as an individual and team, completing work order, determining engines displacement, tool and faster identification, measuring through micrometers and test focusing on small engines.

The team consisted of Ben Davis, Sarah Kremer and Dallas Hess and was led by Ben Davis, who placed 22nd overall as an individual.

Russell Wulber hosted the practices and helped coach the team.