Versailles FFA greenhouse special open house scheduled for Saturday

VERSAILLES – The Versailles Agricultural Education Department and FFA chapter are conducting their seventh annual greenhouse sale.

The greenhouse is open to the general public and will remain open to May 30 while supplies last. The greenhouse is open from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, open Saturdays 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and closed on Sundays. The greenhouse is located on the West side of Versailles Schools at 280 Marker Rd, close to the auditorium.

From 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday Versailles FFA will conduct its seventh annual greenhouse open house. The open house will consist of door prizes, plant sales, discount specials on plants and refreshments. Special activities will be planned for children who attend the open house.

The annuals for sale includes calibrachoa: yellow, orange, pink, purple/ impatiens: lipstick mix, red, white, pink/ supertunia: royal velvet, black cherry, honey, latte, bubblegum/ bordeaux/ salvia: Victoria blue/ begonias: cocktail mix, nonstop mix, dragon wing red/ dusty miller/ euphorbia “diamond frost”/ verbena purple/ vinca vine/ wondering jew/ spike/ cyperus coleus/ lobelia: white/ sweet potato vine/ geraniums- bright pink, bright red, salmon, soft pink/ bacopa: snowstorm/ wave petunia: easy pink, purple, red/ marigolds- mixed/ angelonia angelwing: blue, white/ licorice lemon/ dahlia, canna/ pennisetum: rubrum/ nickel vine/ cobulana: white knight/ thunbergia: lemon. The perennials available in 1-2 gallon containers include: grasses/ sedum/ baptisia: blueberry, sundae/ shasta: daisy.

The vegetable plants available include: tomatoes, cabbage, peppers, melon, cucumbers, broccoli, squash, zucchini, watermelon and a variety of herbs. Hanging baskets will be available in 10 and 12 inch pots. A variety of planted pots will also be available.

Versailles FFA members who will serve as the greenhouse managers include Ben Davis, Cayla Batten, Kennedy Hughes and Tessa Tyo.

Gift certificates also are available to be purchased.

Anyone with questions should email Versailles FFA Advisor Dena Wuebker at dena.wuebker@vtigers.org or Versailles FFA Advisor Colton Prescott at colton.prescott@vtigers.org.