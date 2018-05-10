Antwan Thompson sentenced in Greenville Walgreens robbery

GREENVILLE — Antwan Thompson, age 18, of Indianapolis, pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony carrying penalties of up to 11 years in prison, in Darke County Common Pleas Court Thursday morning. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Thompson is one of the perpetrators of the Walgreens robbery that took place in Greenville on Jan. 6. Four juveniles, including Thompson – who was 17 at the time – were involved in the incident in which Thompson waited outside in the car while three others went inside the store. Two of the young men, brandishing firearms, then jumped the pharmacy counter, forced the pharmacist and a pharmacy tech to the floor and proceeded to rob the establishment at gunpoint.

The aggravated robbery charge also carries a firearm specification, meaning that a gun was “used, displayed or brandished” during commission of the crime, which adds a mandatory three-year prison sentence on top of any optional additional penalties that may be imposed by the judge. An additional charge of receiving stolen property was dismissed in accordance with a plea agreement between Thompson and the Darke County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutor Deborah Quigley and defense attorney David Rohrer jointly recommended a six-year prison sentence, three for the gun charge and three for the aggravated robbery, with the possibility of judicial release after three-and-a-half years. When asked by the defendant if he would consider granting judicial release at that time, Judge Hein was straightforward.

“When a motion for release is made, I have to consider it,” Hein said. “So it won’t just be ignored. When it comes to deciding, the first place I go to look is the institutional reports. I don’t expect you to be perfect in prison – no one is – but you look to see if the person is trying to improve themselves. So I can’t give you an answer right now because I don’t know what you’re going to do with those three years.”

Hein also advised the defendant about following older inmates’ lead while in prison.

“As long as you’re willing to follow other people around when it’s not in your own best interest, you’re going to have problems,” Hein said.

Hein ultimately imposed the six-year sentence with 124 days credit for time the defendant had been incarcerated since committing the offense.

Also in Darke County Common Pleas Court Thursday:

Matthew Deal, age 36, of Piqua, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony carrying penalties of up to three years in prison and a possible $10,000 fine. Prosecutor Jesse Green recommended 45 days in Darke County Jail and a five-year license suspension, in accordance with a plea agreement between Deal and the prosecutor’s office. Judge Hein ordered a pre-sentencing investigation. Deal’s next court appearance is a sentencing hearing to be held July 12.

Kennietha Woods, age 26, of Dayton, was arraigned on charges of theft, a fourth-degree felony carrying penalties of up to 18 months in prison and a possible $5,000 fine, and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony carrying penalties of up to 12 months in prison and a $2500 fine. Her next appearance is a status hearing to be held June 14.

By Tony Baker abaker@dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4315.

