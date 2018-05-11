Word of Life Worship Center to host Mother’s Day service

UNION CITY – Word of Life Worship Center will host Roy Tremble for a Mother’s Day service of music and ministry at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 1395 Ellis Road, Union City.

Tremble has been a part of the gospel music scene since 1965 when he attended the Stamps School of Gospel Music and won a talent contest. He was invited to join a trio called the Lancers. From there, over the next few years he sang with such groups as the Rebels, Whitey Gleason, and the Jubilee Quartet and the Weatherfords.

In 1971, he joined the Cathedral Quartet as their baritone, but after discovering his range, he moved to the tenor position. While with the Cathedral, the group earned four Dove Awards and had three Grammy nominations.

After leaving the Cathedrals, Tremble’s dream turned into ashes both personally and professionally. He has seen what it is like to face the hardship of losing everything important to him, including his dreams for the future.

Tremble’s focus with his music and ministry is to reach others who have faced or are facing these battles. He shares a message of God’s restoring power to take whatever problem you may have and make something beautiful.