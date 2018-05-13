Bradford Public Library to host Mulder the service dog

BRADFORD – In honor of the Big Read’s book for southwestern Ohio, “The Underdogs” by Melissa Fay Greene, Bradford Public Library will host Stephanie and Joe Welter and their service dog, Mulder.

The training center for Mulder, 4 Paws for Ability, is located in Xenia. This training center is highlighted in the Big Read’s book of 2018.

Everyone will have the opportunity to see Mulder and hear about his experiences during training and now that he has passed all of his classes at “4 Paws for Ability.”

The program will be beneficial to anyone who is interested in service and therapy dogs and the process it takes to train a dog for this purpose or anyone who thinks a family member or friend might benefit from having a service dog.

This program begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Bradford Public Library’s Community Room. There will be a multi-media program, question and answer session, refreshments and the opportunity to meet and greet Mulder.

For additional questions, contact Cherie at 937-570-1733. The program will be 45 minutes to 1 hour.