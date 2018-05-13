Main Street Greenville program to plant flowers downtown

GREENVILLE – In 2007, Main Street Greenville created the Adopt-A-Box Flower Program in downtown Greenville. Since then, more than 70 flower boxes and pots are funded and planted each spring by individuals and businesses located in the community.

This year’s Downtown Planting Day will be held from 8-11 a.m. Saturday. During this time, more than 60 volunteers gather downtown to plant the flowers along South Broadway. Main Street Greenville invites community members to get their family, business, church or organization together and join volunteers as they work to beautify Greenville.

The Adopt-A-Box Flower Program was created to increase community pride and provide an active and colorful atmosphere.

“Planting fresh flowers in the boxes along Broadway brings such a sense of life and vibrancy to the downtown district,” said Crysta Hutchinson, executive director of Main Street Greenville. “The volunteers who donate their time take pride in their hometown, and they know that little touches can make all the difference.”

The Adopt-A-Box Flower Program also receives sponsorship and assistance from BASF Corporation, Miller Flowers Greenhouse & Florist and Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln.

Anyone who would like to volunteer for this event should report to the gazebo in front of the courthouse at 8 a.m. Saturday and bring a hand trowel, gloves and a broom if possible. All are welcome to help with this community activity. Community members can contact Main Street Greenville at info@mainstreetgreenville.org with any additional questions.

Anyone who is interested in adopting a flower box should contact Main Street Greenville or fill out the adoption form on its website. Flower boxes can be sponsored for $35 and flower pots for $50. Plaques are placed on each box and pot to recognize the family of donors who contribute to making downtown a beautiful destination.

Main Street Greenville is a non-profit organization committed to stimulating and supporting revitalization efforts, historic preservation and growth in historic downtown Greenville.

To learn more, visit www.MainStreetGreenville.org, follow the group on Facebook or contact it at 937-548-4998.