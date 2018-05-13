Darke County Friends of the Shelter host 5th annual Scentral Park 5K

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Friends of the Shelter held its fifth annual Scentral Park 5K on April 21.

All proceeds from this race will be used to maintain and improve Scentral Park, Darke County’s only dog park located next to the animal shelter on County Home Road in Greenville.

The top male runner was Preston Ramsey and the top female runner was Crystal Barton. The top three dogs finishing with a female were Lola with Brandy Addington, Rossi with Jennifer Billenstein and Hudson with Lori Fields while thetop three dogs finishing with a male were Jaxter with Valentin Lopez, Emi with Gary Grosch and Kona with Robb Maher.

Other winners of the race were Patrick Barga, Lee Emrick, Vicki Wiltshire, Rebecca Shumaker,

Brenda Nickol, Richard Barton, Randy Bashore, Gary Moore, Connie Harshbarger, Terry McCann,Brenda Hart, Jon Hein, David Wetzel, Cheryl Collins, Melinda Gray, Gloria Burns, Bill Marker, Dale Mangen, Bryan Sharp, Danesa Borgerding, Melissa Fraley, Patty Sutter, Scott Snell, Steve Duncan, Robert Fraley, Shannon Kiryluk, Anjanette Heck, Kitty Davis, Terry Neal, Shane Coby, Katie Rammel, Sabrina Riley, Michelle Bennett, Kevin Addington, Josh Fletcher, Jodi Pierri, Stacy Pearson, Katrina Keihl, Justin Hines, Phillip Pierri, Eric Hanna, Amy Anthony, Sarah Myers, James Heffelfinger, Robert Russell, Trevor Musser, Mattie Brewer, Ashley Kozak, Lindsay Lawrence, Cody Evans, Ryan Benge, Marcus Bingham, Cassie Paulus, Sarah Bookman, Tiffany Conley, Maggie Bankson, Brianna Smedley, Allie Barry, Ayven Fields, Skylar Fletcher, Madison Fields, Hannah Dirksen, Amanda Falknor, Megan Shuret, Brittani Abney, Ben Pitsenbarger, Jackson Ross, Cooper Pierce, Ava Coby, Samantha Elam and Claire Lind.

The three winning teams were Addie Girl, F45 and GTI in Motion.