Bradford Public Library to host Essential Oil Jewelry Workshop

BRADFORD – Community members are invited to the Bradford Public Library to make a simple and unique piece of jewelry.

Attendees will make an essential oil diffuser necklace/bracelet. These one of a kind lava bead diffusers will help people enjoy aroma therapy anywhere they go.

The cost is $5 per person. Attendees should call the library and sign up in advance so there are enough supplies.

The Essential Oil Jewelry Workshop will be held on Thursday beginning at 6:30 p.m. Attendees should sign up by Wednesday. Contact the library at 937-448-2612 or stop by and sign up.

Refreshments will be served for all jewelry makers.