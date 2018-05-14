Darke County Parks’ native plant sale pick-up set for Saturday

DARKE COUNTY – The Darke County Parks native plant sale pick-up will be from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Shawnee Prairie Preserve.
Anyone who pre-ordered plants should pick them up during this time. For anyone who did not pre-order, or who just decided they need more plants, there will be a small selection of the following species available.
• Butterflyweed
• Cup plant
• Coreopsis
• New England Aster
• Joe Pye Weed
• Sullivant’s Milkweed
• Wild Bergamot
The Nature Center is located along state Route 502 west of Greenville.
For questions or more information, call the Nature Center at 937-548-0165, or email info@darkecountyparks.org.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU