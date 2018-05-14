Darke County Parks’ native plant sale pick-up set for Saturday

DARKE COUNTY – The Darke County Parks native plant sale pick-up will be from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Shawnee Prairie Preserve.

Anyone who pre-ordered plants should pick them up during this time. For anyone who did not pre-order, or who just decided they need more plants, there will be a small selection of the following species available.

• Butterflyweed

• Cup plant

• Coreopsis

• New England Aster

• Joe Pye Weed

• Sullivant’s Milkweed

• Wild Bergamot

The Nature Center is located along state Route 502 west of Greenville.

For questions or more information, call the Nature Center at 937-548-0165, or email info@darkecountyparks.org.