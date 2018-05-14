Applications accepted for Empowering Summer Tutoring

GREENVILLE – Applications are now being accepted for Empowering Darke County Youth’s Summer Tutoring Program.

This free program is open to all Darke County students, kindergarten through high school. Tutoring begins June 11.

There are two program formats. The first is a small-class format at Edison State Community College Darke County Campus on Wagner Avenue, Greenville. Tutors will be available 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Students should be scheduled for one-hour increments, either at 3:30 or 4:30 p.m. Students can be scheduled multiple days a week if needed.

The second is one-on-one tutoring at the Greenville Public Library. This is limited to tutor availability and typically meets once a week, Monday through Thursday mornings or all day Friday.

Applications can be picked up at the Greenville Public Library or at Edison State Community College, Darke County Campus. Caregivers also can email empoweringyouth101@gmail.com to request an application or go to www.countynewsonline.org/empowering-app.pdf to download an application. Completed applications can be dropped off at Edison or the library, emailed back to empoweringyouth101@gmail.com or mailed to P.O. Box 1113, Greenville, Ohio 45331.

Empowering Darke County Youth is entering its third year of tutoring for young people struggling academically. It is a 501c3 non-profit organization that is supported by donations from local businesses and individuals, grants from the Darke County Foundation, Lydia Schaurer Memorial Trust Fund, Ketrow Foundation, Greenville Fraternal Order of Eagles, Wayne HealthCare Foundation and more. Empowering Darke County Youth is a United Way Partner Agency.

The Empowering Mission: Empowering Darke County Youth provides After School and Summer Tutoring programs to assist students in the areas of language arts and math with the goal of strong students for a strong community.