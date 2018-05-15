Benches available for purchase

DARKE COUNTY – The Darke County Fair Board and the Darke County Solid Waste Management District are placing another order for memorial benches.

These 6 foot long benches are made from recycled milk jugs as a lasting tribute to family and friends and will be placed around the gazebo and other areas of the fairgrounds for fairgoers to enjoy the festivities of the fair.

These benches may be purchased and lettered as a lasting memorial to a loved one, as an advertisement and donation from a business or just a donation to the fair. These benches will quickly become a benefit to the entire community and be enjoyed by fairgoers for generations to come.

The cost per bench, which includes lettering, is $575 and the order deadline to ensure delivery prior to the 2018 Fair is July 3.

For more information or to order, call Krista Fourman at 937-547-0827 or the fair office at 937-548-5044. Order forms can be found on the district website, www.co.darke.oh.us/solidwaste.