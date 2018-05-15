Businesses encouraged to participate in wage salary and benefits survey

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Chamber of Commerce announced that the West-Central Ohio Chambers’ 2018 Wage, Salary and Benefits Survey is now available for businesses to complete.

“The Chamber encourages all Darke County businesses to participate in the online survey process,” Chamber President Sharon Deschambeau said. “As with any wage, salary and benefits survey, the more businesses participating, the better the data.”

The final 2018 survey results will have significantly more data because the Darke County Chamber, along with nine other chambers and two human resources partners, are collaborating on the survey.

Along with the Darke County Chamber the survey includes Celina-Mercer County Chamber, Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce, Preble County Chamber of Commerce, Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, Southwestern Auglaize County Chamber of Commerce, St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce, Tipp City Chamber of Commerce, Troy Area Chamber of Commerce and Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce. The Darke County Chamber Human Resources Council and the Human Resources Association of Western Ohio also contributed to the survey.

The 2018 survey questions include information on wages and benefits such as health care insurance, vacation and sick days, short and long-term disability, life insurance, drug testing, background checks and more.

“Many human resources professionals routinely participate in regional and national surveys and while this data is good, a local wage and benefits survey provides businesses with the data necessary to become and/or remain competitive in today’s local market place,” Darke County HR Council Chairman Peggy Schultz said.

Schultz, vice president of human resources at Wayne HealthCare in Greenville and a chamber director, said all businesses will benefit from the collected survey information.

“Becoming or simply remaining competitive within a particular industry is key to attracting and retaining the employee base we each need.”

Many businesses use data collected in the survey to develop their business plans and budgets later in the year for the coming year, so this will be a timely tool to aid businesses in their strategic process.

“All company information and survey data is confidential and fully compliant with the Antitrust Safety Zone statements issued by the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission,” survey designer Scott Hamman said.

The deadline to compete the survey is June 28. Results should be available on or before Sept. 1. The survey is open to all businesses in the West-Central Ohio region and a link to the survey can be found on the Chamber website at www.darkecountyohio.com or at www.ChamberWageSurvey.com .

Survey results are available at no cost to participants, non-participating Darke County Chamber members for $50 and non-participating, non-members for $100.

Contact the Darke County Chamber for additional information regarding the survey at 937-548-2102 or info@darkecountyohio.com or you may contact the Chamber Survey Support Line at 937-332-3985 (7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday) for technical assistance with the survey.